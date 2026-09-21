Nigeria: Ogun 2027 - Hunye's Legal Aide Accuses Yayi of Perjury

The legal battle surrounding the 2027 Ogun State governorship contest has taken a new twist, with the legal adviser to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Hon. Abayomi Hunye, accusing the party's candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, also known as Yayi, of allegedly making contradictory declarations of state of origin in sworn electoral documents.

Hunye, through his legal adviser, Olawale Victor, at a press conference in Lagos, stated that the threat to drag his principal to court is baseless, maintaining that the case is presently before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He noted that Hunye is not challenging the indigeneity of Senator Adeola, stressing that the current serving Ogun West senator has committed perjury.

Victor said: "Senator Adeola had held elective office in another state and on the INEC form, he had sworn an oath that everything provided in the form is true.

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"Now if you're coming to Ogun State to claim to be an indigene, what state did you fill in your previous INEC form? Was it Ekiti or Lagos State? This is the question we are asking the court. Perjury is a criminal offence liable for seven years imprisonment according to the criminal act of Nigeria.

"We are not bothered about his state of origin but saying which state did Senator Adeola fill in the INEC form before coming to Ogun State?"

According to him, Adeola remains the first politician in Nigeria to hold elective office in one state and claiming elective position in another state.

Speaking earlier, Hunye's media adviser, Mr. Femi Oyewale, said the decision to seek judicial redress followed his alleged suspension as a member of APC in the May 21 governorship primary and Senator Yayi's state of origin.

He noted that recent statements have created considerable confusion, particularly regarding his status within the APC, participation in the governorship process and allegations that he is impersonating the party's recognised candidate.

He questioned his alleged suspension from the leading political party, stressing that he did not receive any suspension letter before proceeding with the governorship nomination process.

"If the APC maintains that I was validly suspended on April 7, then the relevant documents should be produced and the complete chronology established. This is not an issue that should be settled through political declarations or personal attacks. It is a matter of documentation," he said.

Hunye disclosed that he was recorded as receiving zero votes during the May 21, 2026 APC Ogun State governorship primary, which Senator Adeola was declared winner

"Let me be clear: I am not asking this press conference to declare that the result was fraudulent. Political contests produce winners and losers. My concern is the integrity and transparency of the process that produced the result.

"My campaign organisation disputed the announced figures because I have evidence relating to party loyalists who, according to my information, voted for me. Some of them were also allegedly harassed or injured.

"I therefore ask: Is it possible for an aspirant to vote against himself? Those competing claims are matters that should be tested against documentary evidence," he stated.

After the primary election, Hon. Hunye stated he did not immediately rush to court or rely solely on the media to challenge the outcome.

"I first pursued the internal mechanisms available within the party. I formally appealed the outcome by writing to the appropriate appeal committee and the party chairman, seeking a review of the result and clarification of the issues I had raised. Despite taking that step, I did not receive a response," he said.

He said he also placed a paid public advertisement following the primary to formally draw attention to his appeal and the issues surrounding the result. Despite that additional effort, there was still no substantive response.

"These were not steps taken outside the party's framework. They were part of the internal processes available for addressing grievances arising from the primary, and I followed them in good faith.

"When those avenues failed to provide a response, I was left with what I considered the final lawful avenue available to me: the court of law.

"My decision to approach the court was therefore not impulsive, nor was it intended to undermine the party. It followed my attempt to resolve the matter through the internal mechanisms of the party. I believe every member of a political party should have access to a fair process for addressing legitimate grievances," he said.

Hon. Hunye said he approached the Federal High Court in Abuja because of the belief that disputes concerning political rights, party processes and primaries should be determined through the appropriate legal channel.

"I have never claimed to be above the law. I am simply asking that the law apply equally to everyone. I will respect the eventual decision of the court," he said.

He noted that his legal challenge should not be interpreted as a personal battle against Senator Adeola, emphasizing his right to defend his emergence and political interests.

He denied allegations that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, is sponsoring his political ambition in the state.

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"I also want to use this opportunity to categorically address an allegation being circulated that Hon. Ladi Adebutu is sponsoring me or that I have joined forces with him to undermine the chances of a Yewa person becoming governor of Ogun State. That allegation is false.

"I have never entered into any arrangement with Hon. Ladi Adebutu to pursue my political ambition, nor has anybody sponsored me to attack Yewa interests or to work against the emergence of a Yewa governor.

"My political agenda has been developed over the past five years around my vision for good governance, development and a better Ogun State," he explained.

On APC alleged impersonation, Hon. Hunye said he rejected the characterisation of his conduct as impersonation.

"I have not secretly appointed myself as the APC candidate. I have openly challenged the process through which the candidate was produced," he said.

He challenged the APC to provide original suspension petition to Nigerians and minutes or resolution approving the suspension; local government and state-level ratification documents; communication of the suspension to the national secretariat and the basis upon which he was permitted to obtain the nomination documents; screening and clearance records.