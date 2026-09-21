Africa: AU Demands Red Sea De-Escalation, Warning Houthi Strikes Threaten Littoral Economies, Global Trade

The African Union (AU) Commission has issued an urgent call for de-escalation in the Red Sea region, expressing grave concern over attacks targeting regional economic infrastructure and ongoing threats to international commercial shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

In a statement released on September 17, the AU Commission condemned attacks launched by Houthi forces against civilian targets and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, as well as ongoing hostiles directed at merchant vessels operating along the Red Sea maritime corridor.

Reaffirming the imperative of maritime freedom of navigation under international law, the Commission warned that disruptions across the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait pose severe risks to littoral states, international trade routes, global supply chain resilience, energy security, and African economies.

The Commission underscored that the stability of the Red Sea maritime passage represents a strategic necessity for the African continent, particularly for littoral nations and the broader Horn of Africa.

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The statement follows intensified clashes along Yemen's western coastline, where Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched offensives against government-aligned troops. Reports indicate that Houthi fighters advanced toward strategic locations along the Red Sea coast--including the port city of Mocha and island positions near Perim Island--bringing combat operations closer to the narrow Bab el-Mandeb transit channel.

The escalation in Yemen unfolds against the backdrop of heightened broader geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Iran, and regional powers.

The humanitarian impact of the renewed fighting has grown rapidly. United Nations agencies report that nearly 3,000 individuals have crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by sea to Djibouti in small vessels--the majority being women and children--while over 100,000 people remain internally displaced within Yemen.

In response to the deteriorating security environment, the AU Commission called for an immediate cessation of strikes against civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, full adherence to international maritime law, and prompt political dialogue to prevent further regional conflict expansion.