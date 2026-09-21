Ethiopia Faces Sharp Shift in Weather Risks As El Niño Persists, Emi Warns of Flash Flooding

Bega season forecast projects up to 75 Percent above-normal rainfall in southern regions, unseasonal rains in harvest zones

Ethiopia is entering a period of sharply contrasting weather risks, with above-normal rainfall expected to benefit pastoral and agricultural activities in the south while heavy, unseasonal rains threaten flash flooding, landslides, and crop damage elsewhere, according to the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI) and regional humanitarian forecasts.

EMI has warned of rising river levels and potential flash flooding across vulnerable lowlands in southwestern, southern, and southeastern Ethiopia as rainfall intensifies during the upcoming Bega season (October to January). Frequent precipitation in these areas also heightens the risk of landslides and creates conditions conducive to mosquito breeding, raising vector-borne disease concerns.

Simultaneously, the institute cautioned that unseasonal rainfall expected in northern, northeastern, and eastern zones could damage mature crops ready for harvest.

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According to the UN Global ENSO Analysis Cell's latest outlook, a persistent El Niño event is projected to continue with near 100 percent probability through early 2027, strengthening significantly toward late 2026. The phenomenon is anticipated to drive heavy rainfall and flood risks across the Greater Horn of Africa during the October-December window.

For southern Ethiopia--including the southern Somali Region, Guji, Borena, Sidama, and parts of the South Ethiopia Region--the Bega season serves as a primary rainfall period. EMI projects total precipitation in these areas could reach up to 75 percent above normal. While this enhanced moisture is expected to maintain water levels in the Wabe Shebelle, Genale Dawa, and Ogaden basins, agricultural meteorologist Yimer Assefa noted that the impact will be double-edged.

While pastoralists in the south stand to benefit from improved pasture and water recharge, central, northern, and eastern highlands--typically dry during Bega--face unseasonal rains triggered by Pacific El Niño conditions and western Indian Ocean warming.

Yimer noted that while unseasonal rains pose a severe hazard to crops ready for harvest, they could provide critical late-season moisture to late-planted crops in areas recovering from earlier rainfall deficits during the preceding Kiremt season.

Regional analyses indicate that parts of western Ethiopia have experienced severe localized dry spells alongside regional flood warnings, creating a dual risk profile where drought and flood conditions could unfold simultaneously in different parts of the country.

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To mitigate potential losses, EMI and humanitarian agencies recommend pre-positioning emergency supplies, clearing urban drainage lines, establishing water-diversion channels, and accelerating the harvest of mature crops. EMI confirmed it is coordinating response measures alongside the Ministry of Agriculture, the Disaster Risk Management Commission, the Ministry of Health, and other key institutional partners.