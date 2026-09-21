Liberia: VP Koung Calls for Release of Man Held Over Ai-Generated Content - Tweah Questions Arrest, Cybercrime Law

MONROVIA — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has called for the immediate release of a young man identified as Jerry Nyantee Wrotto, who was reportedly arrested over alleged cyberbullying involving AI-generated images and videos depicting the vice president that circulated online.

In a statement posted Saturday on his official Facebook page, Koung said he has no desire to press charges against Wrotto or anyone else for creating or sharing such content about him, arguing that criticism, ridicule and provocation come with public service.

The reported arrest comes less than a month after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai signed the Cybercrime Act into law, introducing a new legal framework governing certain offenses committed through digital platforms.

"Public office comes with criticism, ridicule and sometimes deliberate provocation," Koung said. "I understand that reality, and I am built for it."

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While acknowledging the importance of laws intended to protect citizens, Koung said political leaders must also demonstrate tolerance and restraint when confronted with criticism.

"Our laws must protect citizens, but leadership must also exercise tolerance, restraint and compassion," he said.

"Again, this is part of the package," the vice president added.

Koung's intervention drew a reaction Saturday from former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., who, also writing on his official Facebook page, welcomed the vice president's call for Wrotto's release but questioned why the young man was detained in the first place.

"Mr. Vice President, thanks for calling for the release of the young man illegally imprisoned for free speech. But the Americans would say, no thanks," Tweah said.

"That you have to call for his release is the problem. He should not be behind bars for free speech in the first place," he added.

Tweah, who served under former President George Manneh Weah, also took aim at the newly enacted Cybercrime Act, describing it as a "draconian law" and raising concerns about its potential implications for freedom of expression.

He referenced Liberia's previous commitments to freedom of expression and press freedom, including the Table Mountain Declaration endorsed during former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration and the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom signed during Weah's presidency.

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"If politicians do not want to be cyber bullied, let them leave politics and go to private life," Tweah said.

He argued that ordinary Liberians should be able to openly criticize their leaders and use public platforms to demand changes in governance.

"The only power ordinary Liberians have is to bully their leaders so that they deliver the desired change," he said.

Tweah further urged Koung to use his position in the administration to press Boakai to repeal provisions he considers restrictive to free expression.

"Real leadership I will hail you for is to tell the President to cancel that bogus cyber bullying law and to work as well to stop the massive judicial interference and opposition politically bullying that is happening under the Rescue Mission," Tweah said.

His claims of judicial interference and political targeting represent his characterization of the Boakai administration and were not independently established in the information provided for this report.

The Saturday exchange between Koung and Tweah has placed renewed attention on the balance between combating harmful conduct online and protecting freedom of expression as Liberia begins implementing its new cybercrime legislation.