Namibia: Wealth Tip of the Week - Think Decades, Not Months

19 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Building wealth requires thinking beyond the next few months.

Napoleon Hill's 'Think and Grow Rich' emphasises the importance of how we think about money, choices and the future.

Long-term wealth often requires making decisions that may be uncomfortable in the short term but beneficial over time.

For example, a lower-paying job that offers valuable experience and skills may eventually create greater opportunities than a higher-paying position with limited room for growth.

The same principle applies to investing.

Instead of focusing only on what an investment can earn today, ask what it could mean for your finances in five, 10 or 20 years.

Before making an important financial decision, consider three questions: How will this affect me in one year?

Five years?

A decade?

Thinking further ahead can help shift the focus from immediate rewards to long-term financial growth.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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