Namibia: The Leadership Test - What Remains After You Leave

Leadership is ultimately tested not by how long a person remains in office but by what remains when that person leaves.

That test is apparent in three seemingly different stories.

The first is Apple's planned leadership transition from Tim Cook to John Ternus after Cook's 15-year tenure as chief executive officer (CEO).

The second is the leadership legacy of Lee Kuan Yew (1923-2015), Singapore's first prime minister and the founding father of modern Singapore.

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The third is the continuing debate about the tenure of CEOs and managing directors in Namibia.

Taken together, these examples show that leadership is not merely about vision, authority or achievement.

It is about building institutions, preparing successors and leaving behind systems strong enough to endure beyond one individual.

Core excellence

Cook inherited one of the most demanding leadership roles in corporate history when he took over from Steve Jobs in 2011.

Jobs was not merely a CEO; he was a co-founder, product visionary and cultural force who helped redefine personal computing, music, mobile phones and consumer technology.

Under his leadership, Apple produced the colourful iMac, the iPod with its famous promise of '1 000 songs in your pocket', and the iPhone, which became one of the most influential consumer products ever created.

Succeeding such a leader required more than competence.

It required strategic discipline, institutional confidence and the judgement to build on Jobs's foundation without trying to imitate his leadership style.

Cook's record demonstrates the power of disciplined succession.

Apple's market value was about US$347 billion when he became CEO.

By the time of the planned transition it had grown to more than US$4 trillion, with market data placing it around US$4.6 trillion in early September 2026.

Apple's annual revenue also rose from about US$108 billion in fiscal 2011 to about US$416 billion in fiscal 2025.

VISION MATTERS

Under Cook, Apple expanded beyond the iPhone into major product categories such as the Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro, while strengthening its services business through offerings such as iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple TV and Apple Music.

The lesson is clear.

Successors do not have to replicate founders to be effective.

Some leaders create the original vision; others build the systems, scale and resilience that allow that vision to survive.

NATION-BUILDING

Singapore provides an equally powerful example of leadership as nation-building.

When Lee became prime minister in 1959, Singapore was not the global financial, logistics and technology hub it is today.

It was a small, vulnerable island with limited land, no natural resources, overcrowded settlements, high unemployment and immense pressure to build credible institutions.

After separation from Malaysia in 1965, Singapore's survival was far from assured. Yet the country transformed dramatically under Lee's leadership.

World Bank data shows that Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita rose from about US$517 in 1965 to about US$94 897 in 2024 and about US$98 814 in 2025.

Today, Singapore is recognised as one of the world's most prosperous and administratively capable states, known for infrastructure, education, trade, public sector efficiency and global competitiveness.

Lee's achievement was not only that he imagined a future that did not yet exist; it was that he built the institutions, discipline and leadership pipeline required to pursue it.

In that respect, he was a visionary in the mould of leaders who see beyond the constraints of the present.

LEE AND LEGACY

However, Lee also understood that a durable legacy requires succession.

He stepped down in 1990 and was succeeded by Goh Chok Tong, who became Singapore's second prime minister on 28 November 1990 and served until August 2004.

Goh did not only maintain Lee's legacy. He led Singapore through globalisation, economic restructuring, the Asian Financial Crisis and the Sars outbreak, while advancing a more consultative governing style, social cohesion and leadership renewal.

After 14 years, he handed over to Lee Hsien Loong, reinforcing Singapore's carefully managed tradition of orderly succession.

WHY IT MATTERS

The leadership lesson is unmistakable. Great leaders not only build institutions, they build continuity.

This matters for Namibia because leadership tenure remains a central question in many public institutions and state-owned enterprises.

CEOs and managing directors are often appointed for fixed terms, commonly around five years.

It is tempting to argue that leaders such as Jobs, Cook and Lee had more time to realise their visions.

That is true but it is incomplete.

Time can enable leadership but it cannot substitute for clarity, competence or courage.

The more important question is whether a leader understands the assignment.

Are you the visionary who defines direction? Are you the builder who converts strategy into systems and results?

Are you the stabiliser who strengthens what already exists?

Or are you the leader whose greatest contribution is to prepare the next person to take the institution further?

This is why the question "what sort of leader are you?" deserves serious attention.

STEWARDSHIP

A five-year term can be sufficient if a leader enters office with a clear mandate, builds capable teams, confronts difficult decisions early and creates continuity beyond personal authority.

It will never be enough if a leader spends most of the term trying to understand the organisation, avoiding hard choices or protecting position rather than building capacity.

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The strongest leaders understand that leadership is not ownership. It is stewardship.

A leader is entrusted with an organisation, a country or a team for a season, and the obligation is to leave it stronger, clearer and more capable than it was before.

THE LITMUS TEST

The conclusion is therefore unavoidable.

Apple, Singapore and Namibia's public sector leadership debate all point to one enduring truth: leadership must be judged not only by performance during tenure, but by resilience after departure.

Jobs imagined products that changed industries.

Cook scaled Apple into one of the most valuable companies in the world and prepared a successor.

Lee built the foundations of modern Singapore, while Goh showed that succession can preserve stability while allowing a new leadership style to emerge.

For any leader, the final measure is not how firmly power is held, but whether the institution is stronger when power is handed over.

The real leadership test is not what you control today. It is what remains standing after you leave.

- Mufaro Nesongano is a communications strategist and leadership commentator with more than 20 years experience in media, public relations and institutional reputation. He holds a master's in Journalism and Media Technology from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust). LinkedIn: Mufaro Nesongano.