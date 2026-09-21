Uganda: JKA Launches Second National Autism Awareness Run in Kampala

JKA Sports has officially launched the second annual National Autism Awareness Run 2026, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Acres of Fun in Muyenga, Kampala, with the aim of promoting neurodiversity, inclusion and acceptance while raising funds for essential interventions for neurodivergent children in Uganda.

The campaign seeks to challenge social stigma surrounding autism and increase public understanding of the condition, as many children living with autism in Uganda remain undiagnosed, excluded from classrooms or socially isolated due to limited awareness and understanding.

Launching the Autism Awareness Run 2026, Joseph Kigozi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joe Kigozi Football Academy, said media, sports and music can be powerful tools for community development, social impact and behavioural change.

"Many people don't know about autism, and we want to use media, music and sports as tools to create awareness. We are going to have a lot of activities around autism," Kigozi said.

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Dorothy Nambi, President of the Uganda Autism Society, urged families and communities to speak openly about autism and ensure that children living with the condition are accepted and supported.

"We encourage all people out there to come out and speak out about the autism condition. Don't hide children with this condition. They should be loved and cherished like other children," Nambi said.

The first edition of the National Autism Awareness Run attracted more than 1,000 runners, health officials and corporate leaders. This year's event is expected to mobilise more than 3,000 participants across the 15-kilometre and 5-kilometre race categories.

Participation is open to corporate companies and teams, school delegations, university teams and members of the public.

Runner kits are being sold at Shs50,000 and are available at Modern Pharmacy, Modern Electronics, Millennium Supermarket at Acacia Mall and Little Leaders Preschool.

The National Autism Awareness Run 2026 is backed by several partners and sponsors, including the Ministry of Health, NBS Sport, MTN TV by Afro Mobile, Trinken Water and Acres of Fun, which is hosting the event, among others.

Organisers say the campaign comes at a time when autism awareness continues to face significant challenges, including social stigma, misconceptions and limited access to specialised services.

In some communities, autism is still poorly understood, with the condition sometimes attributed to supernatural causes, witchcraft or divine punishment. Such misconceptions can lead to discrimination and, in some cases, mothers being blamed for their children's condition.

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The high cost of specialised care and the limited number of inclusive special-needs schools are also among the challenges facing families of children with autism.

Through the awareness run, organisers hope to use sport and public engagement to promote a better understanding of autism, encourage inclusion and mobilise support for children and families affected by the condition.

The event will bring together runners, families, schools, corporate teams, health professionals and other members of the public in a collective effort to promote acceptance and support for neurodivergent children in Uganda.