Uganda: Tree Planting Campaign Strengthens Gorilla Conservation Efforts Around Bwindi

Community-based organisations and conservation stakeholders around Bwindi Impenetrable National Parkare stepping up tree-planting initiatives as part of efforts to strengthen forest conservation and protect the habitat of Uganda's endangered mountain gorillas.

The initiatives, being undertaken ahead of World Gorilla Day on September 24, are also targeting young people, with conservationists saying early exposure to environmental protection can help nurture a generation that values indigenous trees, forests and wildlife.

At Ruhija Seed School in the Bwindi area, learners participated in planting indigenous tree species, including Croton, in activities led by Change a Life Bwindi in partnership with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and other stakeholders.

Joseph Muhindo, an Assistant Tourism and Hospitality Officer in the Bwindi Impenetrable Conservation Area, said restoring tree cover outside the protected area is important because it complements conservation efforts inside the park.

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He said some of the indigenous species being planted in communities are also found within the park and form part of the natural vegetation that supports mountain gorillas.

Muhindo said extending the forest belt into degraded community areas could help reduce pressure on the protected area, particularly in communities that depend on trees for medicinal purposes, construction and other needs.

"Whereas we are conserving for generations, we are also looking at working on behalf of the communities as our key stakeholders," Muhindo said.

He explained that community forests can provide alternative sources of tree products, enabling communities to meet some of their needs without placing additional pressure on the forest inside the national park.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen relations between communities and conservation authorities, particularly in areas where livelihoods are closely linked to the natural environment.

Muhindo said tree planting can contribute to climate resilience by restoring vegetation and supporting rainfall catchment areas around the park.

He added that protecting gorilla habitat is not limited to the boundaries of the protected area, arguing that activities in neighbouring communities can ultimately affect the wider ecosystem.

For Change a Life Bwindi, involving young people is a key part of making conservation efforts sustainable.

Tina Katushabe, founder of Change a Life Bwindi, said the organisation is working to create a stronger connection between communities and Bwindi through empowerment, education and conservation.

The organisation works with youth, women, Batwa communities and other groups in villages neighbouring the park.

Katushabe said taking conservation education into schools is intended to help young people understand the value of indigenous trees from an early age.

"We want to find the youth in school and engage them into conservation, especially in protecting and planting the indigenous trees of Uganda," she said.

She said children who grow up participating in conservation activities are more likely to understand the importance of protecting forests, biodiversity and wildlife.

Katushabe also linked indigenous trees to potential livelihood opportunities, saying community forests can support biodiversity while creating opportunities for ecotourism and other community-based enterprises.

Change a Life Bwindi has established an 85-acre forest in the area and says it has planted 56 indigenous tree species with support from partners, including universities and indigenous communities.

However, Katushabe said the organisation faces a major challenge of limited land for expanding its tree-planting programme.

Changing weather patterns have also made tree planting more difficult, particularly because planting schedules depend heavily on the availability of rainfall.

She said shifts in rainfall patterns are affecting both conservation projects and agricultural activities in neighbouring communities.

At Ruhija Seed School, teachers also welcomed the initiative, highlighting the environmental benefits of trees for learners and communities.

Mbabazi Celestine, a teacher representing the school administrators, said trees can contribute to a better learning environment by providing shade while supporting rainfall and reducing the effects of environmental degradation.

The tree-planting activities form part of a wider series of community engagements ahead of World Gorilla Day, which will be commemorated on September 24.

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The celebrations seek to raise awareness about mountain gorilla conservation and highlight the role communities play in protecting the species and its habitat.

Muhindo said conservation efforts must address both the needs of wildlife and those of communities living around protected areas.

He noted that mountain gorillas share a close genetic relationship with humans, making disease prevention and responsible interaction between people, domestic animals and gorillas important aspects of conservation.

He also said gorilla conservation has broader economic benefits, including tourism revenue, employment and community development.

For conservationists, however, the long-term survival of mountain gorillas depends not only on protecting the animals but also on safeguarding the forests and biodiversity on which they depend.

As Uganda prepares to mark World Gorilla Day, the tree-planting campaign around Bwindi is placing a simple message at the centre of conservation: protecting the gorilla begins with protecting its habitat. That responsibility extends beyond the boundaries of the national park to the communities and young people who live alongside it.