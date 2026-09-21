South Africa: Tsontso's Final Run On Lonely Ekurhuleni Route Where She Probably Faced Killer

20 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shaun Smillie

Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo vanished on a routine Rhodesfield run; her murder has been linked to at least eight other women's murders and raised fears of a serial killer on the East Rand.

Sunset was less than an hour away when Elizabeth Moselakgomo finally got the chance to slip out the big sheet-metal black gate at the bottom end of Mustang Street for a run.

It had probably been a rushed day, for just a little earlier she had been battling the afternoon traffic after picking up a parcel in Isando for her good friend Lesiba Molefe.

Because of the time, well past 5pm on that Wednesday, 9 September, Lesiba had thought Tsontso, as most people knew her, would skip running that day.

But Tsontso laced up her shoes and Lesiba believes she probably turned left towards Firefly Street, the start of a running route through her suburb of Rhodesfield, in Kempton Park.

She had completed the run countless times. This was a run she felt safe doing, along streets close to her home.

Safe enough that she felt comfortable returning home in the fading light.

But it was on this run, with the hum of heavy late afternoon traffic on the R21 highway and the sound of aircraft lifting off from nearby OR Tambo International Airport, that Tsontso encountered her killer.

Her killing would open an investigation that would reveal eight other...

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