South Africa: Cape Town Risks 'Monument to Management Failure' Just Before Municipal Elections

Cape Town's plan to trap and confine Seaforth and Waterfall baboons before rolling out coexistence measures sparks outcry over management failure, welfare and environmental responsibility.

As Cape Town heads towards the 4 November municipal elections, it is also building what primatologist David Gaynor has warned might become a "monument to management failure".

Around 60 chacma baboons from the Waterfall and Seaforth troops in Simon's Town might soon be removed from the landscape where they have lived for generations and placed into permanent captivity at the City-owned Urban Wildlife Centre at Kogelfontein near Scarborough. The City's Action Plan provides for the animals to be captured, assessed, and moved into purpose-built enclosures, with healthy males vasectomised.

Green Group Simonstown NPC (GGST) has since resigned from the Cape Peninsula Baboon Advisory Group (BAG).

"We did not join the Advisory Group to lend legitimacy to decisions we fundamentally question. We joined because we believed participation meant that evidence, community experience and viable alternatives would influence the outcome. For approximately seven months, we repeatedly raised the same fundamental concerns. We have not seen those concerns meaningfully reflected in the decisions being implemented. We won't endorse something that, in our view, amounts to a zoo."

The Wildlife Animal Protection Forum South Africa (WAPFSA), a national network of wildlife, conservation, environmental and community organisations, has repeatedly opposed the...