South Africa: Looming El Niño Threatens to Shatter SA's Summer Harvest Triumph

There are still ample supplies in the silos across the country after a record harvest, but concerns about the effects of El Niño on the season ahead seem to be driving up commodity prices.

South Africa's summer grain and oilseed production season will begin next month, and the outlook remains worrying.

South Africa is less than a month away from the typical start of the summer grain season in its eastern regions.

Farmers in these regions will soon start preparing and tilling the land ahead of the 2026-27 season, particularly for yellow maize and soybeans, the predominant crops planted in South Africa's eastern regions. The excellent soil moisture remains the main comfort for the farming community, even as the rainfall outlook for the year remains worrying, as we have written several times.

In fact, the South African Weather Service (Saws) recently signalled some concerns in its monthly seasonal Climate Watch report at the end of August 2026.

"The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (Enso), which is currently in an El Niño state, has strengthened, and current predictions indicate that it will continue strengthening towards a very strong El Niño state within the next couple of months and last at least until the end of the 2026/27 summer season. The typical signs that El Niño will affect South Africa are starting to materialise over the Pacific Ocean, and it is expected that South Africa will...