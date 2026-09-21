South Africa: When Women Live in Fear, None of Us Can Remain Neutral

20 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jerome September

The discovery of women's bodies across Ekurhuleni has once again brought South Africa's gender-based violence crisis into sharp focus. But outrage alone will not make women safer. Universities, communities and men themselves must confront the cultures that enable violence, strengthen systems of accountability and turn concern into sustained action.

The discovery of the bodies of women across Ekurhuleni has confronted South Africans, yet again, with a truth that we have avoided for too long - women in our country are not merely unsafe in exceptional circumstances. Fear has become woven into the ordinary routines of their lives.

Behind every one of these victims is a human being: a daughter, mother, sister, friend, colleague or student. Each had a name, dreams and a future. Their deaths must not become another moment of national outrage that fades when the news cycle moves on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to stand up for women's rights. That call must become more than another appeal made after a tragedy. We have issued statements, marched, held vigils and repeatedly declared that enough is enough. Yet women continue to die.

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As a son, a brother, an uncle, a neighbour, a citizen and a leader, I am deeply troubled by what these killings say about who we have become. We cannot celebrate constitutional freedom while millions of women do not enjoy the basic freedom to move through their homes, streets, workplaces and communities without fear. We continually tell women not to walk alone, not...

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