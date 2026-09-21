South Africa: FF Plus Stands By Its Man As Mayoral Candidate's Apartheid-Era Murder Conviction Resurfaces

20 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kyran Blaauw

The Freedom Front Plus says Bill Harington should not be punished for the rest of his life over a murder conviction dating back more than three decades.

Nelson Mandela Bay Freedom Front Plus councillor Bill Harington says he accepts that his past will remain under scrutiny as he seeks to lead the metro -- but he and his party have questioned why his more than three-decade-old murder conviction has suddenly become relevant again.

Harington, who was convicted of the murder of ANC activist Mbongeni Jama and spent almost 14 years in prison, said the FF Plus had known about his conviction since he first joined the party.

"The party knew about my past," Harington said in a statement to Daily Maverick on Sunday. "My past is not a secret."

The FF Plus announced Harington as its mayoral candidate earlier this month, and News24 over the weekend reported on his past conviction and his bid to become mayor.

Standing by their man

The party has stood squarely behind Harington, with FF Plus MP and chairperson Wouter Wessels questioning why his long-known criminal record has suddenly become an issue in the run-up to the local government election.

"I find it interesting that this is making headlines now. With all due respect, the only conclusion I can draw is that our opponents are threatened by us," Wouter told Daily...

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