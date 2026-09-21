South Africa: 'We Miss Happy Valley' - Gqeberha Residents Refuse to Let the Magic Die

Families, volunteers and former Happy Valley regulars returned to the neglected beachfront park this weekend, determined to reclaim a place that holds generations of childhood memories - and keep its magic alive.

The long-forgotten paths and corners in Nelson Mandela Bay's Happy Valley received another dose of care on Saturday when volunteers returned to the beachfront park with black bags, gloves and plenty of memories.

The second community clean-up, organised by the Port Elizabeth Hotel Group as part of Tourism Month and World Coastal Cleanup Day initiatives, drew families, residents and volunteers determined to reclaim a space many remember as a childhood favourite.

The park, which stretches from Humewood Beach towards the former Telkom Park, was once known for its fairytale and nursery-rhyme installations and illuminated walkways -- attractions that drew families to the beachfront.

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Tiffany Naidoo, of Port Elizabeth Hotel Group, said Saturday was a "huge success and a true reflection of the passion our community has for Gqeberha".

Naidoo added: "It was so heartening to see families out in full force - especially the kids running around, playing, and actively helping with the clean-up.

"Together, we managed to push well beyond the green gates and even tackled the old chessboard area. Yesterday showed what's possible when we rally together, and we want to keep that momentum going."

Although volunteers achieved much, Naidoo said there was still plenty of...