Sudan: Health Minister Receives National Guideline for Newborn Care

- Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Sunday received the national guideline and guide for the care of sick and small newborns from the General Directorate of Primary Healthcare, represented by the National Child Health Program.

The guideline was developed in cooperation with the Sudanese Society of Neonatologists, in line with the Neonatal Health Roadmap and with the participation of specialized medical societies and international organizations.

The Health Minister said the launch of the protocol comes within the framework of a shared commitment to reducing child and newborn mortality, noting that it represents the first national protocol for newborn care and will contribute to reducing mortality rates and improving the quality of services provided. He announced the ministry's commitment to implementing and applying it on the ground in coordination with specialized societies and the states.

"Every newborn deserves a healthy and safe life," he said, highlighting the importance of providing the necessary funding for the protocol and measuring its impact after implementation. He stressed the need to train healthcare workers on the protocol, disseminate it, and standardize clinical practice to improve the health of newborns and premature infants.