Sudan: Finance Ministry Organizes High-Level Dialogue On Private Sector Recovery With National, Regional and International Participation

20 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, (SUNA) - The Ministry of Finance, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sudan, will organize a high-level dialogue tomorrow, Monday, at Al-Salam Khartoum Hotel on the recovery of the Sudanese private sector as a key pillar of reconstruction and rebuilding.

The private sector has the potential to play a leading role in reducing food insecurity and poverty and helping farmers, traders, and owners of small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises address challenges including limited access to financing, disrupted trade corridors, rising operating costs, and weak coordination.

The dialogue, held under the theme "Together for Private Sector Recovery So That Sudan Can Recover," aims to advance the evidence-based Private Sector Engagement Strategy for 2026-2028 and analyze the resilience of Sudan's agricultural markets, prepared by UNDP through extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including Sudanese companies, financial institutions, and development partners. It also seeks to translate the strategy into practice by bringing together the necessary stakeholders to turn the vision into a tangible reality.

The dialogue is expected to bring together government and financial institutions, private sector stakeholders, international trade partners, and development partners to develop a forward-looking roadmap and mobilize support for a sustainable and cost-effective social and economic recovery in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

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