Sudan: Jaafar Al-Mirghani Calls for Accelerating Sudanese Dialogue and Announcing Consultation Schedule

Democratic Bloc leader Jaafar Al-Mirghani called on the Preparatory Committee for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue to accelerate its work and announce the consultation schedule, with the participation of Sudanese in the diaspora and internally displaced persons (IDPs), stressing the importance of broadening participation in the dialogue process.

In a post on Facebook, Al-Mirghani said that the decisions taken by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan to create a conducive environment for the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue represent "a state step that recognizes that victory is completed through consensus."

He added that "the battlefield gives the dialogue its weight," stressing that the state should guarantee the dialogue rather than own it.

The Preparatory Committee for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue began its work at a press conference on August 30, amid popular support and broad acceptance from political and community forces, according to the information available.