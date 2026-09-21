Sudan: Health Minister Chairs High-Level Joint Health Mechanism Meeting On Hard-to-Reach Areas

- Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Sunday chaired a meeting of the High-Level Joint Health Mechanism to discuss the provision of health services in hard-to-reach areas in the Darfur, Blue Nile, and Kordofan regions. The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Ali Babiker Sid Ahmed and Darfur Region Minister of Health Dr. Babiker Hamadein.

The meeting was attended by directors of the offices of United Nations agencies and international and regional organizations working in the health sector in Darfur, Kordofan, and the Blue Nile, as well as directors-general of the ministries of health in the five Darfur states and the Regional Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Commissioner-General of Humanitarian Aid.

The meeting reviewed reports on the current health situation in hard-to-reach areas and discussed challenges facing the delivery of services, ways to strengthen health interventions, expand coverage of primary healthcare and emergency services, ensure the delivery of supplies, and provide medical personnel.

The Minister of Health stressed the need to strengthen health interventions in hard-to-reach areas, particularly those affected by violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He emphasized the importance of effective coordination among relevant authorities and partners to ensure equitable service delivery and address gaps.

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He also highlighted challenges related to service delivery and funding, noting that only 38% of the required humanitarian plan funding had been secured, amounting to approximately $125 million out of $325 million. He issued an urgent appeal to donors, partners, and the Government of Sudan to close the funding gap, with the aim of reaching at least 70% by the end of the year to ensure the continuity of essential life-saving services for citizens. He also expressed hope that peace and security would prevail throughout Sudan.

For his part, the Ministry Undersecretary explained that the meeting aimed to strengthen joint coordination and establish unified implementation mechanisms to overcome challenges and ensure the equitable distribution of available resources, stressing the need to maintain the coordination mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Darfur Region Minister of Health commended the role of the World Health Organization and international, UN, and national organizations in continuing to provide health services in the region. He noted that some localities lack health services and called for services to be expanded and improved across the localities, with greater attention to primary healthcare through partners operating at health centers.