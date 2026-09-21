Ethiopia's Diplomatic Drive Gains Ground in Reclaiming Looted Heritage, Alula Pankhurst

Addis Ababa — Alula Pankhurst has commended the Ethiopian government's diplomatic efforts to recover heritage artifacts taken from the country through looting, force, and other illicit means.

Pankhurst, researcher and member of the Ethiopian National Heritage Restitution Committee,

emphasized that Ethiopia has achieved encouraging results in recent years by strengthening diplomatic engagement, improving coordination among stakeholders and applying the principle of "Medemer," or synergy, in facilitating the return of cultural heritage items.

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In an exclusive interview with ENA, he said numerous Ethiopian artifacts had been repatriated over the past seven years through diplomatic initiatives and coordinated efforts involving government institutions, researchers, heritage organizations and international museums.

Pankhurst emphasized that heritage objects removed through force, looting or other illicit means should be returned to their rightful historical owners.

Against this backdrop, a British scholar and social development consultant said Ethiopia has intensified efforts to identify and recover heritage items that were illegally taken out of the country, including artifacts that subsequently appeared on international art and antiquities markets.

According to Pankhurst, Ethiopian authorities have, in several cases, submitted formal diplomatic objections to prevent the sale of Ethiopian artifacts on foreign markets.

Following the cancellation of such sales, the government and other stakeholders have engaged with the relevant parties to negotiate the return of the artifacts, in some cases through agreements involving reasonable and affordable compensation, he said.

Pankhurst also highlighted ongoing efforts to recover Emperor Tewodros II's Gospel, which was looted from Maqdala and later put up for sale in Abu Dhabi by an Austrian firm.

He said direct engagement with international museums has also become an important avenue for securing the return of Ethiopian heritage.

In this regard, an agreement has been reached with the Toledo Museum of Art in the United States for the gradual repatriation of about 380 Ethiopian artifacts acquired by the museum from an individual, Pankhurst noted.

Under the agreement, the museum is expected to return two 15th century manuscripts and three crosses in the near future, while the remaining artifacts will be repatriated in phases over the next five to ten years.

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Pankhurst said such agreements demonstrate the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and cooperation among government institutions, researchers, heritage organizations and international museums in restoring Ethiopia's cultural heritage.

The ongoing repatriation efforts, he added, are helping recover historical objects that constitute an important part of Ethiopia's cultural and historical identity.