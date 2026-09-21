Namibia: Fine Turnout At DTS Liqui Fruit Spring Tournament

The DTS Liqui Fruit Spring Open Beach Volleyball Tournament was held on Saturday at the DTS Beach Volleyball Arena in Windhoek, attracting 43 two-a-side teams despite cold and windy conditions.

The tournament featured 15 men's team, 13 women's teams, 12 u19 boys' and three u19 girls' teams, while a further eight mixed four-a-side social teams took part.

Thanks to the continued support of main sponsor Liqui Fruit, a total of N$20 000 in prize money was on offer. The sponsorship continues to make an important contribution to the development of beach volleyball at DTS, supporting both senior competition and junior participation.

In the u19 boys category, Kito Gallert and Charlie Dürrschmidt claimed first place, after beating Xavier Phillipus and Erastus Nepembe 21-17, 16-21, 17-15 in the final, while Rene Steinkopff and Johan Ritzer finished third.

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The u19 girls title went to Hadassah Swartz and Dascha Stoessel, ahead of Carmen Diekmann and Ines Ramdohr, while Larissa Redecker and Kyra Ellinger came third.

In the men's division, Max and Jura Krafft took the title after beating Simeon Ndaxula and Teodor Thomas 21-12, 21-14 in the final, while Kudakwashe Mahachi and Panashe Chiguta came third.

The women's competition was won by Piroschka Lück and Nadia Böhm, who beat Rosi Hennes and Carmen Curschmann 17-21, 21-10,15-12 in the final, while Lameesh Harris and Albertina Mathew came third.

In the social four-a-side mixed competition, Team Afromix finished first, followed by Legendary Elites VB Team and Bigbux VC.

The DTS Beach Volleyball Section thanked Liqui Fruit, all participating teams, officials, volunteers and supporters for contributing to another successful tournament.

The next DTS Beach Volleyball tournament will take place on 10 October 2026 at the DTS Beach Volleyball Arena in Windhoek.