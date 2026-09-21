The Republic of Côte d’Ivoire will host the 2027 U.S.-Africa Business Summit, the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) announced during CCA’s Côte d’Ivoire Business and Investment Forum in New York on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

announcement

New York — Côte d'Ivoire will take center stage in the U.S.-Africa business relationship in 2027, as Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) today announced that the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire will host the 2027 U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

The announcement was made during CCA's Côte d'Ivoire Business and Investment Forum at The Westin New York at Times Square, on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Stakeholders welcomed the news, citing Côte d'Ivoire's dynamic economy, strategic location and record of hosting international events as assets that will strengthen economic cooperation between Africa and the United States.

The 2027 Summit will convene thousands of senior officials, business leaders and investors from the United States and Africa for CCA's flagship gathering on trade, investment and commercial partnerships. "The U.S.-Africa commercial relationship is entering a new chapter, and Côte d'Ivoire is an important part of that story," said Florizelle Liser, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa. "In 2027, we are bringing the U.S.-Africa Business Summit to a market and region that exemplifies new opportunities in key sectors for enhanced U.S.-Africa commercial engagement."

The 2027 U.S.-Africa Business Summit will be the first time CCA's flagship gathering is hosted in French-speaking West Africa. It follows Luanda (2025), Dallas (2024), Gaborone (2023) and the upcoming 2026 Summit in Mauritius.

Côte d'Ivoire: A Gateway to West African Opportunity

Hosting the Summit will allow Côte d'Ivoire to present its economy and investment opportunities to a global audience and position Abidjan as a hub for U.S.–West Africa commercial engagement.

Home to one of West Africa's largest economies, Côte d'Ivoire plays a key role in regional commerce. The Summit will spotlight agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, financial services, healthcare, technology and manufacturing, and help companies form partnerships and enter new markets.

"Côte d'Ivoire is ready to welcome the world of business to Abidjan," said H.E. Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. "Hosting the U.S.-Africa Business Summit is an opportunity to demonstrate that Côte d'Ivoire is not only open for business but positioned to serve as a gateway to one of the world's most dynamic markets. We look forward to welcoming American and African companies and creating new opportunities for investment and partnership."

Corporate Council on Africa Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, Vice President of the Republic of Côte dIvoire, and Florizelle Liser, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa, sign the hosting agreement for the 2027 U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

From Dialogue to Deal-Making

The 2027 Summit will continue CCA's focus on moving U.S.-Africa engagement from dialogue to investment, partnerships and commercial results. The four-day program will include high-level discussions, sector sessions, B2B and B2G meetings, investor engagements and networking designed to advance partnerships.

The 2025 Summit in Luanda illustrated that commercial focus, drawing nearly 2,800 participants from 85 countries, including 12 African Heads of State and Government, 41 ministers and more than 400 African and U.S. officials. It generated more than $4 billion in business deals and investment commitments across energy, infrastructure, digital transformation, healthcare, agribusiness and tourism.

"The opportunity is not simply to talk about the potential of U.S.-Africa trade and investment, but to put companies in the room where partnerships can actually happen," said Ms. Florie Liser. "That is what makes the Summit unique. We bring government and business leaders together with a shared focus on identifying opportunities and moving them forward."

As the global business community gathers in New York for UN General Assembly week, the announcement of Côte d'Ivoire as 2027 host sets the stage for the next major convening of U.S. and African business and government leaders.

Additional details on dates, venue, registration and programming for the 2027 U.S.-Africa Business Summit will be announced later.

About the Corporate Council on Africa

Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is a leading U.S. business association focused solely on the commercial relationship between the United States and Africa. For more than 30 years, CCA has increased trade and investment by connecting business and government leaders and catalyzing partnerships across key sectors.

CCA's flagship U.S.-Africa Business Summit convenes senior government and business leaders from the United States and Africa to advance commercial partnerships, investment and economic engagement.

Media Contact:

Stacey Pompey

Corporate Council on Africa

Director of Marketing & Communications

spompey@corporatecouncilonafrica.com

www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com

www.usafricabizsummit.com

Media Contact for the Government of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire:

Fatim DJEDJE

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Director of Communication & Public Relations

fg.djedje@diplomatie.gouv.ci

www.diplomatie.gouv.ci

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