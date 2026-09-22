Malawi: Prophet Bushiri's Massive Salvation Crusade Set to Hit Lilongwe This Saturday

The countdown is well and truly on, with just days to go until famous preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri rolls into Lilongwe for his eagerly awaited Harvest Mandate Salvation Festival, set to take over the Garden of Peace in Area 43 on 26 September.

Behind-the-scenes preparations are said to be in full swing as "Major 1" gears up for what's being billed as a massive evangelistic outreach -- and organisers insist this one isn't just for the faithful already in his flock.

"It should be noted that this event is not just for ECG members. The message we are sharing doesn't need limitations. The word of God is universal," Bushiri declared, doubling down on the festival's come-one-come-all appeal as excitement builds.

And excitement there is. Organisers are bracing for crowds to pour in from every corner of the country, with word of the festival spreading fast.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It's classic Bushiri territory -- the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder has built his name on staging jaw-dropping, open-air crusades packed with preaching, worship and prayer, pitched not just to churchgoers but to entire communities hungry for what he calls spiritual renewal.

The Lilongwe spectacle also marks a big moment in Bushiri's homecoming story. Since founding ECG back in 2010, the Malawian-born preacher has built one of southern Africa's biggest Pentecostal empires, once commanding a massive following from a powerhouse base in South Africa before making his return to Malawian soil.

This festival is being seen as yet another sign of his ministry doubling down on home turf after years dominating headlines abroad.

With the clock ticking down and the Garden of Peace being primed to host thousands, all eyes are now on Lilongwe as fans and first-timers alike brace for a day of full-throttle worship and Bushiri's trademark prophetic showmanship -- with final details expected to drop as the big day edges closer.