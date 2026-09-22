Kenya: IG Kanja Back in Court for Sentencing Over Nairobi Roadblocks

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja returns to the High Court on Tuesday as the case over police roadblocks erected in Nairobi during the June 25 protests reaches a critical stage.

Kanja is appearing for mitigation and sentencing after Justice Patricia Nyaundi found him personally in contempt of court over the barricades.

The court had directed the police to issue prior public notice before erecting roadblocks or barricades.

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Justice Nyaundi found that police breached the order when they barricaded roads leading into Nairobi's Central Business District on June 25, 2026.

The proceedings followed a case filed by Katiba Institute challenging restrictions imposed on movement into the CBD.

The organisation argued that the roadblocks affected people travelling to work, seeking healthcare and going about their daily activities.

In her ruling, Justice Nyaundi said citizens could not meaningfully exercise their freedom of movement when confronted with sudden and unexplained barriers.

The judge also rejected the argument that police operational procedures could override a court order.

"The Constitution does not permit him to say my officers acted on operational procedures. Operational procedures cannot override a court order," she said.

Kanja has been ordered to make submissions in mitigation before the court determines the appropriate sentence.