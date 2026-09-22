Kenya: Ruto Takes Kenya's Agenda to Unga 81 As World Leaders Gather in New York

Nairobi — President William Ruto has taken Kenya's economic and diplomatic agenda to New York as world leaders gather for the opening of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The UN General Debate begins Tuesday and will run through September 28, bringing together heads of state and government at the UN headquarters under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."

Ruto arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of a busy programme that includes discussions on investment, trade, technology and Africa's role in the global economy.

He is also expected to push Kenya's interests in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and artificial intelligence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On Monday, the President met Kenyans living in the United States and defended his administration's economic record.

"I can tell you today with confidence that we have stabilized our economy," Ruto said.

Ruto's New York programme also includes business engagements aimed at attracting investment into Kenya.

He is expected to co-chair business roundtables involving the Africa Finance Corporation and Global Africa Business Initiative alongside businessman Aliko Dangote.

The discussions are expected to touch on major investments, including the planned Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which the government says could create more than 60,000 jobs.

Ruto has also backed efforts to deepen the contribution of Kenyans living abroad beyond remittances.

"Our diaspora is a vital part of Kenya's growth story, not only through remittances, but through investment, expertise, innovation and global networks," he said.

The President's UNGA engagements come as Kenya seeks a stronger voice in global economic and technology discussions, including the growing artificial intelligence economy.

The UN says nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend this year's high-level week.