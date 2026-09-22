Uganda: Catholic Nun Among Two Killed in Rubanda Road Crash

Two people, including a Catholic nun, have died in a road crash along the Kabale-Kisoro Road in Rubanda District.

According to Kigezi Sub-region Police spokesperson Nelson Tumushime, the crash occurred at about 2pm on Monday at Murutenga Village in Hamurwa Sub-county, Rubanda District.

It is alleged that the driver of motor vehicle registration number UAX 824H, a silver Toyota Noah, lost control while descending a steep slope, reportedly due to speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn several times.

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Tumushime confirmed the incident, saying one person died at the scene and was identified as Rev Sr Mary Gorret Tugumenawe Kenda, 58, who was attached to Rushoroza Parish in Kabale Diocese.

He added that another unidentified male passenger died shortly after arriving at Rubanda Hospital.

"Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. They have been identified as Jenerus Katushaba, a 47-year-old female adult and resident of Nyakabungo Village, Kishanje Parish, Bufundi Sub-county in Rubanda District; Obed Hakiza, a 30-year-old Rwandan national; and Hamis Garuka, 54," Tumushime said.

Police condoled with the family, the Catholic Church and the congregation of Rev Sr Tugumenawe Mary Gorret, while wishing the injured passengers a quick recovery.

Tumushime appealed to motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, avoid speeding and overloading, and ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition before setting off.