Nigeria to Renew UN Security Council Push, Reforms At Unga81

Nigeria will renew its campaign for permanent representation on the UN Security Council as Vice-President Kashim Shettima leads the country's engagements at UNGA81.

The country will also push for wider UN reforms, stronger development outcomes for developing countries and increased international investment in Nigeria.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, made this known while briefing Shettima on the country's priorities in New York.

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The briefing reviewed Nigeria's agenda, expectations and strategic engagements during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this after the meeting.

Nkwocha said Nigeria would build on positions advanced during previous UN engagements, particularly its advocacy for reforms capable of making multilateralism more responsive to developing countries.

He said Shettima would communicate President Bola Tinubu's positions across several high-level forums during the gathering.

Among the priorities is Nigeria's longstanding campaign for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.

"The Vice-President will, at all the forums, present President Tinubu's message across different sectors, including Nigeria's push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council," Nkwocha said.

Nigeria has consistently argued that Africa's continued absence from permanent membership of the Security Council represents a major imbalance in global governance.

The 15-member council currently has five permanent members, namely, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, possessing veto powers.

Africa, in spite of comprising 54 UN Member States and accounting for a substantial share of issues considered by the council, has no permanent seat.

Nigeria has maintained that reform should reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and give Africa greater participation in decisions affecting international peace and security.

Nkwocha said Nigeria would also engage strategically with governments, international organisations, businesses and development partners throughout UNGA high-level week.

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Jimoh said Nigeria's participation would focus heavily on reforms capable of increasing the UN's practical impact on member states.

According to him, reform should ensure that multilateral institutions translate policies and resources into measurable improvements for countries and their citizens.

Nigeria's delegation is expected to use such engagements to promote sectors including solid minerals, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology.

Shettima is representing Tinubu at the 81st General Assembly and is expected to deliver Nigeria's national statement during the General Debate.

Nigeria is scheduled to speak fourth during Thursday afternoon's session.

His address is expected to articulate Nigeria's positions on peace and security, sustainable development, global financial reform, climate action and multilateral cooperation. (NAN)