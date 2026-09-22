South Africa: Top Cop Arrested Over Rape and Grooming Claims

A Lieutenant General was arrested on Monday over the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August 2026.

The senior officer is also accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at a Sandton hotel in May 2026.

A well known police officer has been arrested over claims that he groomed a 16-year-old girl and raped an 18-year-old woman.

The 59-year-old Lieutenant General was arrested on Monday, 21 September by members of the Commission's Recommendations Task Team.

Police said the officer faces charges linked to two separate cases.

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He is accused of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl between July and August 2026.

He is also accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at a hotel in Sandton in May 2026.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane welcomed the arrest and condemned the alleged conduct.

She said police officers have a special responsibility to protect women and children from violence, abuse and exploitation.

"Police officers are entrusted with protecting women and children. They cannot themselves be implicated in conduct that undermines this responsibility," Dimpane said.

She said the country was continuing its fight against gender-based violence and femicide and police officers accused of abusing their positions must face investigation.

"Our commitment to combating GBVF must apply equally within our own organisation. Rank, position or seniority cannot place anyone above the law," Dimpane said.

She said credible claims of criminal conduct against police officers must be investigated "without fear or favour".

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the arrest showed that the South African Police Service would not protect officers accused of serious crimes because of their rank.

"The arrest demonstrates that SAPS will not shield members facing serious allegations of criminal conduct, irrespective of their rank or position," Mathe said.

The officer's name had not been officially released by the time police announced the arrest.

He is due to face the charges in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 22 September.