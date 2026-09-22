Rwanda Targets First 110mw From Nuclear Energy By 2033

Rwanda expects to start generating 110 megawatts of electricity from nuclear energy between 2030 and 2033 as the government works to expand the country's power generation capacity.

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Infrastructure Minister Damien Murwanashyaka said this on Tuesday, September 22, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Economy and Finance to discuss government efforts to increase electricity access.

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Committee chairperson Fulgence Nsengiyumva said the committee visited electricity users and project sites to assess government planning, electricity capacity, efforts to expand off-grid energy and the role of the private sector in increasing access.

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Murwanashyaka said Rwanda is working through the processes required to establish nuclear power facilities, including obtaining international approvals and identifying suitable sites.

"So far, we are working on the approval of the two sites where the plants will be established and on the progress being made. Between 2030 and 2033, we expect to start generating 110MW from nuclear energy," he said.

The minister also said government plans to add 523MW of electricity from hydropower, methane gas and solar energy over the remaining three years of the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

Hydropower, including battery-supported generation, is expected to provide about 300MW, while methane gas will contribute 165MW. The remainder will come from solar power.

Murwanashyaka said 381 kilometres of new electricity networks and 13 substations are also being established to support electricity access and distribution.

The 43.5MW Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project is 75 percent complete and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The Rukarara hydropower project and Muvumba Multipurpose Dam are also expected to be completed next year.