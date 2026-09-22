African Universities Push Joint Research, Ai Skills

Young people spotlighted during a session convened just prior to the AllAfrica Media Leaders Summit at the University of Nairobi (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — UNIVERSITIES across Africa are seeking closer cooperation in research and innovation so that graduates can work in an economy, which is being reshaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Professor Nelson Boniface said the annual meeting of the Alliance for Africa Partnership (AAP) on Friday gave universities a platform to exchange experiences and strengthen partnerships.

The AAP is a universityled consortium anchored by Michigan State University (MSU). It comprises 12 institutions across ten African countries: Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Mali, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Niger, South Africa, Botswana and Malawi.

"We have discussed very important issues concerning the future of our countries, our universities and our graduates, especially as we focus on artificial intelligence," Prof Boniface said.

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Prof Boniface said everyone will need to use AI. He said: "AI is for everyone. There are those who code and programme, but everyone is a user. A person who does not know how to use AI may be left behind." He said universities must update curricula, train lecturers and equip students to use emerging technologies effectively.

"Closer cooperation between academia, governments and other institutions is also needed so graduates leave universities with skills that solve real-world problems", he said.

"We need to strengthen our relationship so that we can produce students and graduates who are productive, who when they leave here, can directly bring change and solve issues facing our society," he added.

Prof Boniface also called for stronger links between universities and industry, arguing that companies, banks and other institutions should work with universities to develop research and solutions rather than operating independently.

"Countries cannot move forward if we don't invest significantly in research," he emphasised. The meeting also examined brain circulation, the exchange of expertise and talent across countries.

Prof Boniface said African institutions can share experiences while adapting them to their different economic and educational environments.

Michigan State University Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr Laura McIntyre said partnerships are essential to addressing Africa's social and economic challenges.

"We can do more when we partner together. Institutions of higher education play a critical role. It is not just the number of degrees or students graduated. It is really the power of people coming together to solve realworld problems," Dr McIntyre said.

She said universities must prepare students for the future of work by connecting academic knowledge with practical experience.

"It is not just about the knowledge that is being taught. It is about creating opportunities to translate the knowledge into action," she said.