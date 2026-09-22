Tanzania: Frelimo Leader Urges Liberation Movement Parties to Serve People

Kibaha — THE Secretary General of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), Mr Chakil Aboobacar, has urged participants of the 45-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme from Southern Africa's liberation movement parties to use the skills acquired to help their parties in addressing people's challenges and place citizens' interests at the centre of governance.

Mr Aboobacar made the call on Saturday during the graduation ceremony at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School (MJNLS) in Kibaha Municipality, Coast Region.

A total of 37 participants from five liberation movement parties--CCM (Tanzania), FRELIMO (Mozambique), ANC (South Africa), SWAPO (Namibia) and ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe) completed the programme. The MPLA of Angola did not participate due to other party commitments.

He said Southern African countries continue to face common challenges, including unemployment and poverty and called on the participants to use their training to strengthen leadership and serve their communities more effectively.

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"I believe this course presents new opportunities, especially at a time when our communities are facing increasing challenges. We should not allow people who hate us to use these challenges to divide us. Instead, we must work together in unity and solve our people's problems," he said.

Mr Aboobacar urged the graduates to ensure their parties continue prioritising people's interests before, during and after elections. CCM Deputy Secretary General, Mr Aggrey Mwanri said the programme marked the beginning of preparing the next generation of leaders for the sister parties.

"You have been given the opportunity to learn important lessons for the development of our countries. It is now your responsibility to use that knowledge to strengthen unity between your parties and the people, connect governments with citizens and preserve cooperation among our parties," he said.

MJNLS Principal, Professor Marcelina Chijoriga said the programme had initially targeted 60 participants, 10 from each participating party, but only 37 successfully completed the course.

"We had a very strong pool of experts, including former ministers, former permanent secretaries, professors and other highly qualified lecturers," she said.

She said the curriculum covered resource mobilisation, accountability, good governance, ethics, political ideology, succession planning, data interpretation and strategic leadership.

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One of the participants from SWAPO Party of Namibia, Dr Daniel Kashikola, said the training had broadened his knowledge and would help him contribute more effectively to improving his party's performance and people's livelihoods.

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, delegates from the Communist Party of China (CPC), high commissioners, researchers, university students, academicians and representatives of corporate organisations attended the ceremony.