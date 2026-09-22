Tanzania: Probe Launched Into Dodoma Market Fire

Dodoma — INVESTIGATIONS have been launched into the cause of a fire that broke out at Dodoma's Machinga Complex Market on Sunday night, as officials assess the extent of the damage and traders' losses.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule said a team of experts had begun a detailed assessment to establish what triggered the blaze and determine the value of property destroyed.

"It is true that damage has occurred, and I would like to express my sympathy to all those whose stalls have been affected," Ms Senyamule said after visiting the scene.

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Preliminary findings indicate that no more than 20 market stalls were affected by the fire.

The Regional Commissioner lauded the Fire and Rescue Force for responding swiftly and containing the flames before they spread to a larger section of the market.

"We cannot determine the cause of the fire at this stage because it has only just occurred. We will send a team of experts to investigate the cause and assess the damage caused by the fire," she said.

She added that the assessment would establish the nature and value of goods and other property lost in the blaze.

"There were no deaths or injuries, which is something we are grateful for," she said.

Acting Dodoma Fire and Rescue Force Commander Rehema Menda said the authorities received the first report of the fire at about 11:10 pm on September 20 and immediately dispatched firefighters to the market.

She said the market has about 4,300 traders and firefighters managed to protect more than 3,600 trading spaces from the flames.

According to Ms Menda, the fire was contained within 20 stalls that served about 40 traders.

"Overall, we managed to save 99 per cent of the traders and their property," she said.

She said a comprehensive assessment would establish the full extent of the losses and identify all businesses affected by the incident.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gallus Hyera said police had tightened security around the market to safeguard traders and their remaining property as investigations continue.

"The police assure the public that we will strengthen security in this area, and no trader's property will be allowed to go missing," ACP Hyera said.

He said the immediate priority is to establish the cause of the fire while ensuring the safety of traders and the security of property at the market.