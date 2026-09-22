Tanzania: Police Arrest 119 in Crime Crackdown

Tabora — TABORA Regional Police have arrested 119 suspects in a special operation targeting a range of crimes, including theft, murder, wildlife offences, drug trafficking, indecent assault and escaping lawful custody.

Tabora Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Twaha Lulengelule said the suspects were arrested at different times during the operation, which has been running since August 1, this year.

He said investigations into some of the cases were completed and suspects arraigned. He said some suspects were convicted and handed various prison sentences, including one death sentence for murder.

"Sixteen suspects have already been convicted and received different prison sentences, while one suspect, Simon Misonge Fimbo, was sentenced to death by hanging for murder," ACP Lulengelule said.

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Three other suspects including Caroline Isack Siara, Yahaya Saidi Mayunga and Mrisho Juma Ngelengi were each sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were found guilty of possessing cannabis and heroin.

ACP Lulengelule said Ibrahim Kitundu received a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of committing an indecent assault against a child.

He added that cases for 10 suspects arrested with 400 kilogrammes of cannabis and 900 are still going on.

The police operation also led to the arrest of 40 suspects found with 205 litres of illicit local brew, commonly known as moshi.

In a separate wildlife crime case, Kiumbe Iddi, 34, a resident of Kahama in Shinyanga Region, was arrested after police recovered 27 pieces of elephant tusks in his possession.

The RPC said other suspects including 20 people were arrested for conducting traditional healing activities without licences, 10 linked to motorcycle theft, five suspected livestock thieves and two accused of stealing electricity infrastructure.