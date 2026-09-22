Mozambique: Supreme Court Refuses Live Broadcast of Mondlane Trial

Maputo — Mozambique's Supreme Court has rejected the request filed by defendant Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate, to have his trial broadcast live on television and social media.

During the trial, scheduled for November 17, the Supreme Court also refuses recording of sound and images. However, media outlets are authorized to cover the hearing and produce written records of the proceedings. The decision also grants the public access to the courtroom.

Mondlane, leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration he called to protest against the fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024 started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

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Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. Recently, the Council of State, the advising body to the Mozambican President, decided to lift Mondlane's immunity in order to allow him to stand trial.

According to Pedro Nhatitima, Supreme Court spokesperson, speaking to reporters on Monday, the Supreme Court's Criminal Section decided to consult the Attorney General's Office (PGR) before ruling on the request.

"The principle of open trials is enshrined in the Constitution and other laws. However, it is not absolute and must be weighed against other factors, including morality, security, and the integrity of the proceedings", he said.

Nhatitima belives that in case of Mondlane's trial there are risks "related to witness intimidation and undue influence, which means that a live broadcast could allow witnesses who have not yet testified to follow earlier testimonies, potentially influencing their own statements."

"There is also a risk of the trial being exploited for purposes unrelated to the pursuit of justice, as well as the possibility of pressure being exerted on the court, which could impact its composure during the proceedings", the spokesperson said.

"The court deemed it necessary to safeguard the physical safety of those involved in the proceedings", he added.

The Supreme Court also believes that a live broadcast could lead the public to form premature conclusions regarding guilt or innocence before a final verdict is reached.

This is the most highly anticipated moment in the country, given that Mondlane is effectively the leading opposition figure, as a result of his political prominence and the crowds that attend his rallies across the nation.