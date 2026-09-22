Somalia: South West Somalia Steps Up Flood Preparations Ahead of El Niño Rains

Baidoa — South West State President Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe held a meeting with a ministerial-level committee overseeing preparations for and response to the potential impact of El Niño, along with the head of Somalia's Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), officials said.

The meeting, held at the South West State presidential compound in Baidoa, focused on preparations for possible flooding and other impacts expected from El Niño-related rains.

Officials reviewed plans to prevent and reduce flood risks, protect lives and property, and strengthen emergency response capabilities across the state.

Madobe stressed the need to further strengthen preparedness, improve coordination between government agencies and humanitarian organisations, and ensure that essential equipment and services are available to respond to emergencies.

The meeting comes as authorities in South West State step up contingency planning for potential weather-related emergencies, with flooding posing risks to communities and infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

The discussions brought together state and federal disaster management officials as part of efforts to improve coordination and strengthen South West State's capacity to respond to the potential effects of El Niño.