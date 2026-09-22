Somalia: UN Police Chief Visits Somali Police Force to Assess New Units

Mogadishu — The United Nations senior security adviser and head of the UN Police component of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) visited the Somali Police Force in Mogadishu to assess progress made by the Diplomatic Police Unit and its Rapid Response Unit.

The UN delegation also paid a courtesy visit to Somali Police Force Commander General Asad Osman, who highlighted the units' readiness and preparedness to begin operations.

UN police personnel support the Somali Police Force in implementing federalisation of the police service, providing strategic advice, coordinating international support, promoting human rights and strengthening institutional capacity.

The visit was part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation between the United Nations and the Somali Police Force, particularly in building the capacity of security institutions and improving policing services.

The UN mission has been supporting Somalia's efforts to develop a more capable and accountable police service as the country gradually assumes greater responsibility for its own security.