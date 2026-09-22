Ethiopia: UN Voices Concern Over Worsening Security Situation, Armed-Group Coalition and Drone Strikes in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The United Nations has expressed deep concern over what it described as a worsening security situation in Ethiopia, citing the formation of a new coalition of armed groups, continued insecurity and reports of drone strikes.

Discover moreHistoryDigital newspaper accessPolitical science journal Speaking at the UN Secretary-General's daily press briefing on 21 September, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres, said the UN was "deeply concerned" by recent developments in Ethiopia amid heightened tensions.

Africans & Diaspora "At a time of heightened tensions, we urge all stakeholders to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could further escalate the situation," Dujarric said. He also called on the parties to recommit to dialogue, stressing that "military action will not resolve political differences or address underlying grievances."

The UN spokesperson did not provide further details on the reported coalition of armed groups or the drone strikes.

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The statement comes amid renewed security tensions in parts of Ethiopia, including developments in the northern Tigray region, where clashes have recently been reported between federal forces and Tigrayan forces.

The United Nations said it continues to support African Union-led efforts aimed at reducing tensions and advancing implementation of the Pretoria Agreement, the November 2022 peace deal that ended the two-year war between the federal government and Tigrayan forces.

Ethiopian cultural events The UN's latest remarks come as concerns grow over the possibility of renewed conflict and the broader impact of armed confrontations on civilians and the implementation of the peace agreement.

Discover moreNewspapersNewspaper subscriptionsGeographic ReferenceMigration trends reportGovernment policy analysisSocial justice advocacyPolitical news commentaryMagazinesNewspaper advertising spacenews The UN's warning comes a day after seven Ethiopian opposition and armed groups formally announced the formation of a coalition, declaring a joint objective of removing the Prosperity Party-led government and establishing what they described as an inclusive transitional government.

The announcement was made on 20 September 2026 in a statement read live on Tigrai TV by Zemene Kassie, chairman of the Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM). The coalition brings together the AFNM, Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), Afar National Unity Revolutionary Front, Benishangul Peoples' Liberation Movement and Gumuz Peoples' Democratic Movement.

Government policy analysis The announcement formalized months of reported efforts to coordinate armed and political opposition groups across regional and ethnic lines. In August, Zemene said agreements had been reached with several opposition armed groups to form a broader coalition working toward what he described as the "fall of Abiy Ahmed." The newly announced coalition has now given that alignment a formal name and stated objectives.

In its statement, the coalition accused the Prosperity Party-led government of presiding over insecurity, armed conflict, displacement, poverty and alleged violations of democratic and human rights. The government has not been quoted in the announcement as responding to the allegations.

Discover moreWar & ConflictAddis Ababa travel guidepolitics The UN's reference to reported drone strikes also comes amid renewed allegations of civilian harm linked to drone attacks in Ethiopia. On 21 September, Addis Standard reported that a humanitarian aid truck carrying more than 41 metric tons of food assistance was struck by a drone in northwestern Tigray on 20 September, injuring a 13-year-old girl and destroying the relief consignment.

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Africans & Diaspora Abrhaley Girmay, mayor of Adi-Daero, told Addis Standard that the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in Swudey village, Hibret Tabia, between Adi-Daero and Adi-Nebried. He said the drone struck the area three times, first hitting a public road, followed by farmland, before the third strike hit the truck carrying assistance for internally displaced people in Sheraro.

Abrhaley said the drone had been circling over the area and that the strikes caused fear and psychological distress among residents. The injured girl was taken to Adi-Daero Primary Hospital for treatment, he said.

Addis Standard also spoke to the truck driver, Birhane Gebretsadik, who survived the reported strike.

Demographics The reported incident has not been independently verified by Addis Standard, and the source of the drone strike has not been independently established.