Nigeria: Plateau Government Says It Distributed N1.5bn to Attack Victims

Plateau Government says it has begun distributing N1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to 1,571 households in five local government areas.

The Plateau State Government said it has begun distributing N1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to families affected by violent attacks in five local government areas of the state.

Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the intervention comprised N1 billion donated by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative and N500 million contributed by the state government.

The funds were disbursed to the beneficiaries at the Government House in Jos on Monday, with 1,571 households in Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu selected for the first phase.

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According to Mr Bere, the first phase involves direct financial assistance to heads of affected households, while a subsequent phase will support community recovery and rebuilding.

Governor Mutfwang said the state government would work with affected communities, traditional institutions and security agencies to facilitate safe returns and restore livelihoods where security conditions permit.

"The true measure of this intervention will not simply be what happens within these walls today. Its real success will be seen when our communities are able to stand again, livelihoods are restored, families can return home safely, and people can live together in peace and dignity," Mr Mutfwang said.

Attacks deepen humanitarian concerns

The intervention comes amid renewed violence across Plateau, with several communities reporting killings and displacement in recent weeks.

At least nine people, including a pastor, were reportedly killed in separate attacks in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and neighbouring communities between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Five people were killed at Gana-Ropp in Barkin Ladi on Saturday night, while two others, including a pastor, were reportedly killed at Dorowa Babuje on their way to church.

Other killings were reported in Baten Wereng in Riyom and Ratyidi in Fan District.

The latest attacks followed several other incidents reported across the state between 13 and 19 September, including the killing of nine people during an attack on a commercial vehicle at Dungus in Kuru District, Jos South.

Three people were also killed and seven others injured, including a seven-month-old child, during a shooting at a farmers' market in Mangu.

The continuing violence has affected not only lives but also livelihoods, movement and access to communities, with the state government imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu on Monday.

The government also imposed a ban on the use of motorcycles in the three local government areas and directed security agencies to enforce the measures.

Government plans community recovery

Mr Bere said beneficiaries were selected through an identification and verification process involving the affected local government councils and other stakeholders.

Sam Godongs, Director-General of the Directorate of Research, Government House, Jos, said the process considered household information, losses suffered and relevant documentation.

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He said the second phase would focus on community recovery, with affected communities expected to identify priority needs through their respective local government councils.

The needs assessment could inform further interventions, including infrastructure projects, as part of the planned rebuilding process, he said.

The state's Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Kacholom Gang, said the government would continue supporting people affected by humanitarian challenges.

The intervention is being implemented against the backdrop of repeated attacks that have forced some residents from their homes and disrupted economic activities in affected communities.

The government said the assistance is intended to provide immediate relief while supporting longer-term livelihood restoration and the rebuilding of communities when security conditions allow.