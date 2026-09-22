Nigeria: Taraba Nursing Students Protest Hostel Attack, Alleged Rape

Students of the Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences, Jalingo, protest attack on one of their hostels during which a female student was allegedly raped

Students of the Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences, Jalingo, on Monday protested an attack on one of their hostels during which a female student was allegedly raped.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, also resulted in the theft of mobile phones and other valuables belonging to students, according to the students and the police.

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The alleged rape has not been independently confirmed by the police.

A student union official, who spoke about the incident, said the female student was also injured during the attack and was taken to a private hospital in the Mile 6 area of Jalingo for medical attention.

The official said the incident had heightened concerns among students over the safety of their accommodation, prompting the protest.

According to the official, the latest incident was the second attack involving the students' hostels within two weeks.

The official said students had earlier raised concerns about the security situation with the college authorities.

He said the commissioner for tertiary education subsequently visited the institution and promised to improve security around the hostels.

The official, however, alleged that adequate security measures had yet to be put in place before Monday's attack.

The security concerns are particularly significant because the college has seven student hostels -- one for male students and six for female students -- located outside the institution's main premises.

The students have consequently called for improved security around the hostels to prevent further attacks.

The Provost of the college, Dorcas Dugule, acknowledged the incident but declined to provide details.

"I am on top of the issue. I will not speak; please give me time," she said.

The police also confirmed the attack but said it could not verify the rape allegation.

The police state command's spokesperson, Victor Mshelizah, said some of the hostels were burgled during the incident and that students' phones were stolen.

"Yes, such incident happened in the early hours of today. Some hostels were burgled and phones were stolen. But I cannot confirm the rape allegation because I haven't seen the victim," Mr Mshelizah said.

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He said officers were being deployed to the school to investigate the incident and promised that further details would be provided.

The incident has renewed concerns over the security of students living in the college's off-campus hostels, with students demanding measures to protect them from further attacks.