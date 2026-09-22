Uganda: Tooro Restricts Some Foods At Karuziika As Nyabongo I Enthronement Preparations Intensify

Tooro Kingdom has restricted the type of food and livestock that will be allowed into Karuziika Palace as preparations intensify for the enthronement of Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma Nyabongo I on September 29, 2026.

The organising committee says livestock and food items including pigs, chickens, goats, sweet potatoes, cassava and beans will not be permitted into the palace grounds during the highly traditional ceremony.

The restrictions, according to the committee, are intended to preserve the dignity and cultural significance of the event, which will formally mark the beginning of Nyabongo I's reign as Omukama of Tooro.

Moses Musinguzi, a spokesperson for the enthronement organising committee, said the committee appreciates contributions from people and institutions supporting the preparations but warned that some food items would not be accepted at Karuziika.

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He instead appealed to the nine counties that make up Tooro Kingdom to contribute specific food items and livestock that can be used to feed the thousands of guests expected to attend the ceremony.

Musinguzi asked each of the nine counties to contribute at least Shs1 million and two cows, in addition to other acceptable food supplies.

The appeal comes as the organising committee races to complete preparations for the September 29 ceremony. The committee has previously announced a Shs925 million budget for the enthronement and launched a fundraising drive to meet the costs.

The enthronement of Nyabongo I will take place at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal, following his selection by the Babiito Royal Clan and subsequent endorsement by the Tooro Kingdom Supreme Council on September 15.

The ceremony is expected to combine religious proceedings with traditional royal rituals. According to the programme released by the organising committee, the traditional activities will begin on the night of September 28 when Nyabongo leaves Rwengoma Palace for Karuziika.

He is expected to enter the palace through Mugabante, where he will participate in a traditional mock battle before proceeding into the palace through Omusanga, the main entrance. He will then be taken to the royal throne as part of the enthronement rituals.

The main programme on September 29 will begin with a church service at St John's Cathedral in Fort Portal before the enthronement ceremony at Karuziika Palace.

Nyabongo I was selected to succeed the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died on August 27, 2026. The Babiito Royal Clan subsequently presented his name to the kingdom's Supreme Council, which endorsed the decision.

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The organising committee has invited traditional leaders, government officials, political leaders, religious leaders and other guests to the ceremony.

The food appeal is therefore aimed at ensuring that the kingdom has sufficient supplies to cater for the expected guests while maintaining the traditional requirements governing what can be brought into the royal palace during the historic enthronement.