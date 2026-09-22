Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has formally cleared the way for a leadership transition in the Jubilee Party, asking members to accept former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to take his place as the party prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party handover, Uhuru said he would move to a senior advisory role while remaining a member of the party.

He then publicly asked Jubilee members to back Matiang'i, who has already been endorsed by the party as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

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"Let me take that upper position, to be like a senior advisor there," Uhuru said, adding that he would remain available to guide the party.

He told delegates that once he moved to the senior position, his "younger brother" should take over the position he had been occupying.

"And together with all our Jubilee delegates, let us now go and organize ourselves to give him the work for 2027," Uhuru said.

Uhuru made the message even clearer, directly asking Jubilee members to accept Matiang'i.

"I ask you with respect to accept and welcome him. You agreed that I move to that top position, right?" he told the delegates.

"And agree to welcome Fred Okeng'o Matiang'i to take my place. Will you accept that?"

The crowd responded in the affirmative.

Uhuru described Matiang'i as a young leader from Kisii with the qualities he believes Jubilee needs as it prepares for the next election.

"I see there is this young man from Kisii over there called Fred Matiang'i," Uhuru said.

He described him as a person with wisdom, hardworking and someone who "loves Kenyans" and has "no malice."

Uhuru also urged Jubilee members to begin organising early, saying the political season had already started.

He called for the party to identify candidates for elective positions across the country, including MCAs, governors, senators and MPs, as well as a presidential candidate.

"Let us go and look for a President who will lead us like this," Uhuru said.

Despite stepping aside from the top party position, Uhuru insisted that he was not abandoning Jubilee.

"Even now, me as I am, over there, and I'm going nowhere. I am still a Jubilee member," he said.

He said he would remain involved in the party and use his experience to advise its leadership.

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"I want to join hands with you so we can organize ourselves," Uhuru said, adding that he had no interest in political insults and wanted Jubilee to work with other Kenyans.

Matiang'i welcomed the endorsement noting that the moment "is humbling."

"I am deeply humbled and the best gift that we can give Uhuru is ensure that we keep on with this party and its activities as we head to 2027," he said.

The move follows a High Court ruling that barred retired presidents from continuing to hold formal leadership positions in political parties beyond six months after leaving office. Uhuru had earlier said he was ready to facilitate a lawful handover in line with Jubilee's constitution.

The transition has already triggered competition within Jubilee, with Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni offering himself for the position of party leader and insisting that the next leader should be chosen through the party's democratic structures.

Uhuru, however, said the process should be about organising the party and preparing for 2027.

"Is it running away that I have run away, or is it organizing ourselves that we are organizing ourselves?" he asked.

He also urged Jubilee members to avoid political insults and instead explain to Kenyans what they intend to do if elected.

"Go and tell Kenyans how you will serve them," Uhuru said.

He added: "A vote is not a marketplace. A vote is a vision."