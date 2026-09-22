Kenya: Ruto, Rubio Discuss Trade, Ai and Regional Security During New York Talks

New York — President William Ruto has held talks with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, with discussions focusing on trade, technology, security and emerging areas of cooperation.

Ruto said Kenya and the United States remain close partners, with their relationship anchored on trade, security, technology and development.

The President said the two sides welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which he said would help strengthen trade between Africa and the United States and expand economic opportunities.

The talks also focused on emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and its potential application in key sectors including health, education and financial services.

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Ruto said Kenya and the US exchanged views on the responsible governance of rapidly advancing AI technologies and explored areas where the two countries could deepen cooperation.

The discussions further covered critical minerals and nuclear energy as Kenya seeks to expand its partnerships in strategic economic and technological sectors.

The meeting came as global leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, where AI governance and digital transformation are among the issues receiving increased international attention. The UN General Assembly has been holding discussions on the need for international cooperation, safety, accountability and human oversight in AI governance.

Regional peace and security also featured prominently in the Ruto-Rubio talks.

According to the President, the two leaders discussed efforts to sustain the security mission in Somalia, where Kenya has continued to play a role in regional efforts to combat insecurity and support stability.

They also discussed support for stability in Haiti, where Kenya has been involved in an international security effort.

The situation in Sudan was another key issue, with Ruto saying the discussions centred on the worsening humanitarian crisis and efforts to secure a ceasefire and political settlement.

The two sides also considered the importance of continued regional engagement to address the conflict and its humanitarian consequences.

The meeting is part of Ruto's wider engagements in New York, where Kenya is seeking to strengthen investment, trade and technology partnerships while advancing Africa's role in the global digital economy.

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Ruto arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of a series of engagements linked to the UN General Assembly, including discussions on investment, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a significant theme during this year's UN discussions, with the international community examining ways of developing common approaches to AI governance while ensuring that developing countries have greater access to AI infrastructure, skills and technology.

The Ruto-Rubio meeting therefore adds trade, technology and regional security to Kenya's broader diplomatic agenda at the UN General Assembly.