Nigeria: Dangote Refinery IPO Puts Cardinalstone's Execution Capacity in Focus

CardinalStone's execution capacity is coming under heightened spotlight as the investment firm takes on a key role in the ₦2.15 trillion Initial Public Offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP), one of the largest equity transactions in Nigeria's capital-market history.

The IPO, priced at ₦525 per share for 4.1 billion shares, represents a major test of the ability of the issuing houses to mobilise investors, coordinate a complex transaction and deliver a seamless offer process at a scale rarely seen in Nigeria's equity market.

For CardinalStone, one of the joint issuing houses to the mega offer, the Dangote Refinery IPO represents another major test of its capacity to execute large and complex capital-market transactions. The firm's recent track record includes serving as Joint Issuing House on Zenith Bank's ₦351 billion Public Equity Offer, Access Holdings' ₦350 billion Rights Issue and UBA's ₦239 billion Rights Issue in 2024.

The Its deal flow continued in 2025 with roles as Joint Issuing House on Presco's ₦236 billion Rights Issue and UBA's ₦157 billion Rights Issue. More recently, CardinalStone served as Lead Issuing House on Fidson Healthcare's ₦21 billion Rights Issue and International Energy Insurance's ₦25 billion Rights Issue.

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A capital-market analyst said CardinalStone's experience on transactions of different sizes and structures gives it a significant execution base for a transaction as complex as the Dangote Refinery IPO. According to the analyst, "At this level of transaction, professionalism is measured not simply by the ability to raise money, but by the quality of preparation, coordination, investor communication, regulatory discipline and attention to execution details. CardinalStone has demonstrated capacity across major equity, debt and advisory transactions, and that breadth of experience is relevant to a transaction of the Dangote Refinery's scale."

The analyst added that "the credibility of an issuing house is particularly important in a landmark offer because investors are not only assessing the underlying company; they are also looking at the institutions responsible for bringing the opportunity to the market. CardinalStone's transaction history, research capability and investor-facing infrastructure position it to contribute meaningfully to an orderly and professionally executed offer."

The firm's experience is not limited to equity transactions. CardinalStone acted as Lead Financial Adviser and Lead Issuing House on the ₦501.021 billion Series 1 FGN Guaranteed Power Sector Bond, which won Debt Deal of the Year at the 2026 African Banker Awards. It also worked on the ₦728.97 billion Series 2 Power Sector Bond, which closed in August 2026 and represented the largest non-direct Federal Government issuance in the Nigerian capital market.

Its investment-banking credentials further extend to the energy sector. CardinalStone advised African Capital Alliance on its ₦387.4 billion divestment of a 15.92 per cent stake in Aradel Holdings Plc, a transaction Euromoney described as the largest secondary equity sale in Nigeria's energy sector and the largest private-equity exit and block trade in the sector's history.

These transactions provide the backdrop against which CardinalStone's role in the Dangote Refinery IPO is being assessed. At this scale, execution involves more than taking an offer to market. The issuing house must work across the issuer, regulators, advisers, registrars, receiving agents, custodians, market infrastructure, intermediaries and investors to ensure that the transaction is properly coordinated and communicated.

Investor understanding will be another important component of the process. CardinalStone's research on DPRP puts a 12-month target price of ₦688.09 against the ₦525 reference price, implying potential capital appreciation of 31.1 per cent. Including an assumed dividend yield of 2.6 per cent, the report projects a total return of 33.7 per cent.

The research identifies the refinery's Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, refined-product yields exceeding 90 per cent, its flexible feedstock model and its ability to produce higher-value products meeting Euro V specifications. It also highlights the planned expansion of refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day and polypropylene capacity from 830,000 tonnes to 2.4 million tonnes annually.

However, the scale and projections of the business also make independent investor assessment critical. Investors will need to consider crude-supply security, refining margins, foreign-exchange exposure, capital expenditure, debt obligations, cash-flow generation, expansion risks and the sustainability of future dividends.

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CardinalStone's capabilities have received further industry recognition. At the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, the firm was recognised as Nigeria's Best Investment Bank for M&A and Nigeria's Best for Capital Markets Advisory, while its Power Sector Bond transaction won Debt Deal of the Year at the African Banker Awards.

The Dangote Refinery IPO therefore represents more than a large fundraising exercise. Its size, strategic importance and broad investor appeal will test the capacity of Nigeria's capital-market institutions to execute a complex transaction efficiently and deepen participation in the equity market.

For CardinalStone, the mandate provides an opportunity to deploy its experience in large-scale capital raising, research, investor engagement and transaction management on a deal whose successful execution could become an important reference point for the evolution of Nigeria's capital market.