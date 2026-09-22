Kenya: Uhuru Hits Back At Ruto Over Continued Blame

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit back at President William Ruto over what he described as the continued blame being directed at his administration, asking why his name is still being invoked four years after he handed over power.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party leadership handover, Uhuru said he peacefully transferred power after the 2022 election and expected the new administration to focus on governing rather than looking back.

"And now after four years, they are still saying 'Uhuru this, Uhuru that..."' Uhuru said.

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"Did we hand over power so that they could continue talking about Uhuru here? Or did we hand over power so they could go and build?" he asked.

Uhuru said leaders often resort to blaming their predecessors when things are not working.

"But you know when something isn't working, you have to try and make excuses," he said.

His remarks come days after Ruto renewed his criticism of the former President, accusing him of undermining his government and urging him to withdraw from active political mobilisation.

Ruto has also recently described Uhuru as a "rebel leader" amid claims that the retired President is involved in opposition politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Uhuru reminded Ruto and his supporters that his administration accepted the outcome of the 2022 election and handed over power without violence.

"When we finished that other election, and the court ruled just like that and decided that these ones had won. Did you see anywhere where we fought?" Uhuru asked.

"Broad daylight, we went and handed over all the instruments of power... all of them," he said.

He said there was no reason for the political debate to remain centred on his presidency years after he left State House.

Uhuru also defended his right to remain politically active, saying he had not abandoned Jubilee and would continue speaking about issues affecting Kenyans.

"I'm going nowhere. I am still a Jubilee member," he said.

The former President said he was not interested in trading insults with Ruto or his allies.

"I don't have time for insults with anyone," Uhuru said, urging his supporters to focus on organising the Jubilee Party and working with other Kenyans.

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"Let us unite with all those others and organize ourselves to push Kenya forward," he added.

He also told young people not to allow themselves to be used in political battles.

"You young people, do not allow yourselves to be used. The destiny is yours!" Uhuru said.

The former President's remarks came as he stepped aside from Jubilee's formal leadership position and endorsed Fred Matiang'i to take his place, subject to the party's National Delegates Conference.

Uhuru said he would move into a senior advisory role while remaining a member of Jubilee.

He described Matiang'i as a wise, hardworking leader who loves Kenyans and has no malice.

He then asked Jubilee members to accept Matiang'i.

"Agree to welcome Fred Okeng'o Matiang'i to take my place," Uhuru said, with delegates responding in the affirmative.

Uhuru also urged the party to start preparing early for the 2027 election by identifying candidates for MCA, governor, senator and MP positions, as well as a presidential candidate.