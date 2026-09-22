North Africa: Arab Radio and TV Festival Kicks Off At Carthage Roman Amphitheatre

Tunis — The opening ceremony of the 26th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival, held under the theme "Where Image Pulses and Future Echoes", was held on Monday evening at the Roman Amphitheatre of Carthage.

Scheduled from September 21 to 24, this edition is organised by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), in partnership with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the Tunisian Television and Tunisian Radio. It divides its activities between Tunis and Hammamet, where the professional segment is being held.

Hosted by Tunisian Farah Ben Rejeb and Egyptian Jasmine Taha Zaki, the inaugural evening was an opportunity to pay tribute to twelve artistic and media figures from nine Arab countries.

The trophies were presented to them by President of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) Mohamed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, and ASBU Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman.

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The honoured figures are: Latifa Gafsi (Tunisia), Wafaa Amer, Bushra and Mohamed Tharwat (Egypt), Bassem Moughnieh (Lebanon), Abeer Shams Al-Deen and Mohamed Khawandi (Syria), Samira Al-Wahibi (Sultanate of Oman), Alaa Hussein (Iraq), Mohamed Al-Mansour (Kuwait), Mohamed Salem Ould Dindou (Mauritania) and Houssam El Dine Ahmed (Comoros).

The artistic segment of the evening was marked, for the first time in the festival's history, by a concert bringing together two figures of Arab pop: Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun, who took to the stage in succession. As part of their performance, the two artists performed their hit duet "Ma Fi Leil", a song that brought them together in 2024.

Speaking about her participation in the evening, Rahma Riad stated that performing on the stage of Carthage is "every artist's dream".

The opening show was accessible free of charge by invitation and the ceremony was broadcast live by the Tunisian Television.

In addition to the ASBU leaders, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi, Tunisian TV CEO Chokri Ben Nessir, Tunisian Radio CEO Henda Ben Alaya El Ghribi, and several ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to Tunisia.

The competitions of this 26th edition revolve around three main areas: television, radio and new media.

The television and radio competitions each include a main competition intended for public member organisations of the Union, and a parallel competition open to private channels, news agencies and independent producers. The new media competition is reserved for digital content from ASBU member organisations.

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The festival continues from September 22, in Yasmine Hammamet with the inauguration of the ASBU technology and equipment exhibition, which spans an area of 2,500 m² with 85 exhibitors and 110 stands, as well as the launch of the programme production market.

The professional programme will include a series of seminars at the César Theatre, addressing some of the key developments shaping today's media landscape. Topics include "Podcast: Content Trends and the Power of Influence," "Audiences and Content Creation: From Reception to Partnership," and "Tourism Media: From Reporting Events to Creating the Destination."

The Festival will conclude on 24 September at the Opera Theatre of the City of Culture with the exclusive premiere of "Safar Ilayka wa Ghanni," produced by ASBU and written by Karim Thlibi.

The closing evening will also celebrate the winners of the Festival's main and parallel radio and television competitions, as well as the New Media Competition, bringing the 26th edition to a close on a note of creativity and recognition.