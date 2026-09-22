Tanzania: Tanesco Upgrades Infrastructure Before El Niño

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has upgraded power infrastructure and deployed emergency response teams nationwide to minimise the impact of El Niño rains and ensure a safe, reliable electricity supply during the rainy season.

The utility has begun replacing worn-out wooden poles with concrete ones, trimming trees near power lines and inspecting cooling and distribution substations across the country.

TANESCO Director of Communications and Customer Service, Ms Irene Gowelle, said the company had implemented a comprehensive preparedness plan to reduce weather-related disruptions.

"The power utility is indeed well-prepared. We have taken steps to continue improving our power infrastructure. Under this plan, TANESCO is replacing worn-out wooden poles with concrete poles, trimming trees near power lines and inspecting all cooling and distribution substations nationwide," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ms Gowelle said rainfall alone does not cause power outages, explaining that strong winds, falling trees and landslides associated with heavy rains are the factors that damage electricity infrastructure and require temporary power shutdowns to protect lives.

"To improve emergency response, TANESCO has placed technicians, vehicles and equipment on standby in all regions and districts, with the company targeting a response time of between four and eight hours for emergency reports," she said.

TANESCO Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Mr Fred Kayega, said emergency teams had already been deployed across the country.

"We already have a readiness plan. We have placed our workers, vehicles and various equipment on standby so that response times remain short. The company has set a target to attend to emergency reports within four to eight hours," he said.

The utility has also expanded capacity at its 180-call centre by increasing the number of operators to handle the expected rise in customer reports during the rainy season.

"Calls made by customers are being answered 100 per cent and we have expanded our capacity in terms of call handlers because we know calls will be high during this period," Ms Gowelle said.

TANESCO urged members of the public to observe safety precautions during heavy rains, particularly when they encounter fallen power lines or damaged electricity poles.

Mr Kayega warned that people should never approach fallen wires but instead report them immediately to TANESCO.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When they see, for example, a wire on the ground, they should not approach it but report it to TANESCO so we can come and ensure the area is safe," he said.

He also advised residents against cutting trees near power lines because green wood containing moisture and can conduct electricity.

During periods of heavy rain, lightning or flooding, TANESCO advised residents to remain indoors where possible and switch off the main circuit breaker. Parents were also urged to keep children from playing in floodwater or taking shelter beneath transformers and trees.

The utility continues to monitor water levels at hydroelectric dams daily in close coordination with the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) to provide advance warning to low-lying communities if water releases become necessary.

Customers can also receive updates through WhatsApp groups, the utility's official @ TanescoYetu social media pages, SMS services and its chatbot platform.