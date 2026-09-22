Tanzania: Nzega Water Project Set to Boost Supply

Tabora — RESIDENTS of Nzega Town are set to benefit from improved access to clean and safe water following the launch of a 620m/- water treatment expansion project.

The project, implemented by Nzega Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (NZUWASA), was officially launched yesterday by the 2026 Uhuru Torch race leader, Mr Wazo Mwang'onda.

Speaking during the event, Nzega District Commissioner, Ms Naitapwaki Tukai said the project would significantly improve access to clean and safe water while helping reduce waterborne disease outbreaks.

"Residents of Nzega Town can obtain water according to their needs through this project by paying for the amount they require, whether it is water worth 3,000/- or 100,000/-," Ms Tukai said.

Project Manager, Engineer Mwiyombela Humphrey, said the expansion has been implemented over 36 months by contractor FABEC Investment Ltd.

He said the project value is 620.1m/-, of which the contractor has so far been paid 290m/-.

Launching the project, Mr Mwang'onda commended the quality of the works and urged residents and local authorities to safeguard the infrastructure.

"Given the quality of this project, it should be protected with great care to ensure it remains sustainable for the broader benefit of this