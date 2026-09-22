Ghana: Operation Clear Agbogbloshie Begins - 1m Tonnes of Waste to Go in 90 Days

22 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

A MASSIVE 90-day operation to remove one million metric tonnes of waste from Agbogbloshie, Old Fadama and surrounding communities has begun, as part of efforts to restore the polluted Korle Lagoon and reclaim one of Accra's most degraded environmental zones.

The exercise is expected to clear huge mountains of refuse that have accumulated in the area, choking waterways, worsening flooding and exposing thousands of residents to serious sanitation and environmental hazards.

Beyond the clean-up, the exercise is intended to pave the way for a major urban renewal programme, including the proposed establishment of a major textile industry to create jobs and stimulate economic activity.

President John Dramani Mahama, who commissioned the exercise at the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) at James Town on Friday, described the intervention as a decisive step towards creating a cleaner, safer and more resilient capital.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The waste will be transported to the Adepa Waste Management landfill site at Nsawam under an operation being led by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, with support from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces and the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP). Read More

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.