Nigeria: Nema - Kogi, Anambra, Benue, 13 Other States Risk High Flooding

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Benue, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Kogi, Taraba, Delta, Bayelsa, Enugu and Abia States as states with high risk of riverine flooding.

In a statement signed by Head, Press Unit of the Agency, Manzo Ezekiel, he said the flood advisory was released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) who gave the forecast.

He said the Director General of the Agency, Mrs Zubaida Umar, had activated the Agency's Zonal Directorates and Operations Offices to be on standby following the high flood risk alert issued by NIHSA for 15 states across the country.

He said following the advisory, Umar directed NEMA offices covering the affected states to immediately activate existing preparedness mechanisms within their areas of responsibility, maintain close coordination with relevant authorities and response stakeholders, monitor developments in vulnerable locations, and remain prepared to support necessary response interventions.

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She urged residents of communities located on floodplains, riverbanks, low-lying areas and other exposed locations to take the warning seriously and move to identified safe and higher ground before flood conditions become critical.

She particularly advised that adequate attention be given to vulnerable persons, including children, older persons, pregnant women and persons with disabilities, during evacuation and other precautionary measures.

Umar also called on relevant State and Local Government authorities to activate their emergency preparedness mechanisms and pre-position essential relief and response materials at safe strategic locations on higher ground to facilitate rapid intervention where necessary.

She said they should include food and non-food items, safe drinking water and water-treatment supplies, first-aid and medical supplies, as well as rescue equipment.

She stressed the importance of early action in reducing the potential impact of flooding on lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure, hence urged communities to cooperate with emergency management authorities and comply with evacuation advisories whenever issued.

She also cautioned residents against crossing flooded roads, bridges or fast-moving water, either on foot or in vehicles, and advised communities to continue monitoring official flood warnings and updates from relevant government agencies.