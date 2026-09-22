Somalia: Jubaland Officials Meet Swedish and Unicef Delegation in Kismayo

Kismayo — Jubaland's parliamentary speaker and acting president, Abdi Mohamed Abdirahman, received a senior delegation from Sweden and UNICEF at the Jubaland presidential compound in Kismayo, officials said.

The delegation was led by Sweden's ambassador to Somalia and included senior UNICEF officials headed by the agency's representative in Somalia.

The meeting brought together Jubaland ministers responsible for health, environment and climate change, women, labour and social affairs, as well as the deputy planning minister, the head of the refugee and internally displaced persons agency and the director general of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Discussions focused on key priorities for communities in Jubaland, including strengthening humanitarian assistance, healthcare, education, human rights protection and support for vulnerable groups.

The sides also discussed accelerating the delivery of essential services and exchanged views on community needs and ways to strengthen cooperation between Jubaland institutions and international partners.

The meeting further explored efforts to provide effective and sustainable services, particularly to vulnerable communities and people affected by humanitarian crises and climate change. Jubaland officials stressed the importance of cooperation with international organisations in improving basic services and addressing humanitarian needs.