Somalia: Somali PM Urges Simad Graduates to Use Their Skills to Serve the Country

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre attended a graduation ceremony for students who completed higher education at SIMAD University, urging them to use their knowledge and skills to benefit the country and its people.

Barre congratulated the university's management and graduates, praising their perseverance and dedication in reaching the milestone. He also commended SIMAD University for its role in advancing higher education in Somalia.

The prime minister said the university had contributed significantly to developing academic programmes, conducting research with practical benefits for society and producing graduates equipped with high-quality knowledge and professional skills.

"Today, a new door of knowledge has opened for you," Barre told the graduates. "If what you have learned conflicts with what you encounter when you walk through that door, that is a major problem."

He added that education should transform individuals and influence how they contribute to society, saying education had little value if it did not change a person's outlook and conduct.

Barre said the graduating students had achieved an important goal through their own patience and perseverance, the commitment of their parents and the efforts of the teachers who educated them.